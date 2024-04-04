Australia’s economy avoid recession after Bruce Lehrmann went out for a steak and a back rub with a few mates and a Channel 7 credit card.

The ABS says consumer spending was up $230 billion for the March quarter, with $180 billion of that figure attributable to Lehrmann.

Treasurer Jim Charmers said if it wasn’t for Lehrmann Australia would be in recession right now. “It was certainly headed that way last quarter. But then Bruce went out for a feed and a massage and now we’ve got triple digit growth”.

Chalmers conceded there were concerns about the inflationary effects of such high growth. “Ten thousand dollars does seem like a lot of money for a back massage – certainly a lot more than I paid last time I went to the physio. I guess prices are going up”.