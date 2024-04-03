 ‘It’s Not Our Fault People Keep Running Into Bullets’, Netanyahu Says — The Shovel
April 3, 2024

‘It’s Not Our Fault People Keep Running Into Bullets’, Netanyahu Says

The Israeli Prime Minister says his country is not responsible for the huge number of civilian casualties in Palestine, with more than 30,000 people carelessly running into gunfire.

“Everyone knows that if there’s a bullet coming towards you, then the obvious thing to do is to get out of the way and let it pass. It’s basic common sense,” he said today.

He said the IDF had no intention of hurting people. “We’re simply shooting bullets into open space. If someone happens to jump in front of one, well that’s unfortunate, but it’s really our fault.

“Aid workers, Palestinian families, children … they really need to be a bit more careful. You wouldn’t cross a road without checking to see if a car’s coming, so why would you walk out of your front door without first checking to see if there’s an air-to-surface missile heading towards you? It’s not that hard.

 

