 Splendour in the Grass to Be Replaced by “4,000 Poker Machines in the Grass” — The Shovel
March 28, 2024

Splendour in the Grass to Be Replaced by “4,000 Poker Machines in the Grass”

A consortium of gaming companies has taken over Splendour in the Grass, saying they are simply following the standard operating model for the hospitality industry.

“This is an exciting new development for Splendour,” a spokesperson for the consortium said. “We’ll be making just a few small tweaks to the format – taking away the artists, their instruments, the stages and the food stalls and replacing them with 4,000 highly-addictive gaming machines. Punters will hardly notice the difference”.

He said his industry had a lot of experience in making live music profitable.  “You just take away the live music”.

He denied accusations they were ruining the music industry. “Not true at all. There will be a lot of music at our festival – a lot of dings and bleeps and other sounds carefully honed to create an addictive gaming experience. It’ll be a great vibe”.

___

Headline by Anthony Bell

 

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Splendour in the Grass to Be Replaced by “4,000 Poker Machines in the Grass”

Community Groups Call for Alice Springs Curfew to Be Extended to Canberra

Armaguard Driver Reckons He Can Think of Way for Company to Avoid Bankruptcy

AWKWARD! Boeing CEO’s Arm Falls Off Midway Through Resignation Speech

AFL Matches Cancelled After Players Mistakenly Snort Up Boundary Lines