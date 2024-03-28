Community Groups Call for Alice Springs Curfew to Be Extended to Canberra — The Shovel

Canberra residents say an Alice-Springs-style curfew is required to curb anti-social behaviour in the city.

The call comes following a spate of drunken incidents in the city’s streets, as well as in Parliament House, with some residents saying the situation is getting out of control.

“You can’t walk past a flower bed or into a Senate Committee Hearing these days without being subjected to some drunk person babbling on incoherently,” one Canberra resident said.

While the Alice Springs curfew applies to residents under the age of 18, the Canberra version would apply to those over 50. “That’s where the majority of the problem appears to be,” another resident said.

To fix the problem in Canberra, experts say there would need to be a curfew in place between 8pm and 8am, as there is in Alice Springs. And another curfew between 8am to 8pm.

The National Party has opposed the suggestion, saying it would be ‘unworkable’. “It would put our entire organisation out of a job,” a spokesperson said.