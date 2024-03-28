Armaguard Driver Reckons He Can Think of Way for Company to Avoid Bankruptcy — The Shovel

With his company on the brink of bankruptcy, a driver for cash-delivery service Armaguard says he reckons he could think of a way for the company to avoid going under.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but I’ve heard the company needs truckloads of cash if it’s to avoid bankruptcy,” driver Callum Hannebery said. “Like we’re talking literally bags and bags of money”.

The company, which delivers cash to Australia’s major retailers, says it has sought loans and other lines of credit, but has exhausted all avenues of funding. “I’ve just got a cheeky feeling there might be another way,” Hannebery said.

In a statement today, the company said it was looking for a financial lifeline. “We’re really at the point now we’re we need a lot of cash to become available to us. Unfortunately money doesn’t grow on trees or magically fall off the back of a truck,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Um … leave it with me,” Hannebery said.

____

Headline by Adam Reakes