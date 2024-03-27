AWKWARD! Boeing CEO’s Arm Falls Off Midway Through Resignation Speech — The Shovel

The resignation of Boeing chief Dave Calhoun in Seattle has been thrown into chaos after the 66-year-old’s arm fell off mid sentence.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my staff and … oh, sorry it appears that hasn’t been put on properly,” Calhoun said, reaching to pick up the limb as it fell to the floor.

Calhoun tried to reassure shocked onlookers, saying it was normal for his body parts to fall off from time to time. “It’s totally fine. You guys get so worked up every time something falls off. I can still function at 100%,” he said, reaching for a glass of water before realising he didn’t have a hand.

Returning his arm to its upright position, Calhoun insisted he had done all the necessary checks. “Ok, so I might’ve missed one or two check-ups, but it’s not a big deal. Last year my foot fell off and I just taped it up until I could get a new one. Couldn’t notice any difference,” he said, walking out of the room and falling on his face.

____

Headline by Kallan Thomas