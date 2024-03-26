Submarine-Shaped Public Housing Proposed, in Attempt to Attract More Government Funding — The Shovel

In a desperate bid to lure the Federal Government into addressing the housing crisis, welfare rights groups have proposed new submarine-shaped public housing blocks, which they say will lead to hundreds of billions of dollars in extra funding.

“The trick is not to tell policy makers that they’re houses,” campaigner Natalie Kusama said. “Instead we’ll say they’re high-tech military devices personally approved by the US President. The money will flow immediately”.

It is expected the plan could net up to $350 billion, which could fund as many as a million new homes. “We’ll probably have to agree for the apartments to be designed in the UK, use US technology, be built in Adelaide and then shipped to where they’re needed. But it’s the only way we’ll get the proposal over the line”.

Kusama admitted the plan was inspired by the AUKUS submarine program, but said the two project were quite different. “These apartments will actually get built”.