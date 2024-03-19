This Foetus Bought Its First Investment Property at Just 12 Weeks Old. Here’s How It Did It — The Shovel

A 12-week-old foetus has become Australia’s youngest landlord after it bought a 4-bedroom investment property in Melbourne. The proud parents say the foetus was able to buy the property by pooling pocket money, savings from odd jobs and a $850,000 contribution from them.

“We want to teach our children that, even if you’re not born yet, it’s never too early to start implementing good savings habits,” father John said.

“Little Ella (official name TBC) has really got into the spirit of saving and investing. While other foetuses her age are just lying about doing nothing, she’s been earning money by doing odd jobs like cleaning and cooking. Sure her Mum has had to help with those jobs sometimes, but Ella is always there leading the way”.

Instead of spending her $500 weekly pocket money on lollies and toys, Ella has invested in a tracking fund. “It was totally her idea. We’re just here to support her in achieving her investment goals,” her father said.

Ella has already rented out her investment property and is enjoying watching the value of her investment increase. Her tenants say it is strange having a landlord who isn’t born yet, but admit she has been more responsive than previous landlords.