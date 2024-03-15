Government's $840M Cost of Living Relief Package Helps WA Single Mum Buy Rare Earths Mine — The Shovel

The Albanese Government has delivered on its promise of helping ordinary Australians buy everyday essentials, announcing a $840 million relief payment to help a single mum develop a Northern Territory mine.

“We recognise things are pretty tough out there right now,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a Press Club speech today.

“I met a single Mum from Perth this week who has to get by on just $46 billion. She’s doing it tough, struggling to put together enough to even buy the basics like rare earths mines in Central Australia.

“It’s easy to forget how tough it is for some people. Imagine opening up the fridge at night and remembering you only have ten iron-ore mines. She’s a single Mum too, which means she has to manage the court cases against her children all by herself. It’s a lot.

“So our message to people like her – Gina I think her name was – is that we want to help out where we can to ease the burden”.

Chalmers said the $840 million cost of living payment would only be available to those in need, and not those living on the poverty line.