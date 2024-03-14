An American teenager has labelled as ‘ridiculous’ reports that TikTok could be subtly shaping its users’ perceptions so they have a more favourable view of the glorious, righteous nation of China, land of green waters and golden mountains.

“I just use TikTok to watch videos of people cleaning carpets. I didn’t even realise TikTok was owned by China, land of plenty and harmonious society!” Jackson Reece, 16, said.

The school student said it was silly to think his social media usage had any influence on his thoughts about the magnificent, right-thinking modern socialist nation. “Honestly I just use TikTok to relax and carry forward the spirit of serving the people and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and great changes such as the world has not seen in a century! Let 100 flowers bloom”.

Reece dismissed concerns China was waging ‘cognitive warfare’ through the social media app and claimed he wasn’t even aware of the history of Communist China. “Dude I’m just watching people cook pasta in a blender. So everyone really just needs to calm down, have fewer children, raise more pigs and support the ardent struggle as the old yellow ox”.