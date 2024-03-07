 Sam Kerr Expresses Regret at Calling English Cop ‘Bastard’ Rather Than ‘C*nt’ — The Shovel
March 7, 2024

Sam Kerr Expresses Regret at Calling English Cop ‘Bastard’ Rather Than ‘C*nt’

Chelsea and Matildas superstar Sam Kerr says she is ‘devastated’ by claims she called an English police officer a stupid white bastard, admitting she should have used the more appropriate Australian term ‘c*nt’.

“I’ve let myself down. I’ve let my teammates down. I’ve let Australians down,” Kerr said in a statement today.

“I’d had a few. I wasn’t in the best state. But that’s no excuse – I should’ve known better. Australians know that the correct word to use after ‘stupid’ is not ‘bastard’. I got it wrong. I’ve been living in England for too long. I’m sorry.”.

Kerr said she would take some time out to ‘re-educate’ herself on proper Australian language and reflect on her behaviour. “I’ll do better next time,” she said.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Sam Kerr Expresses Regret at Calling English Cop ‘Bastard’ Rather Than ‘C*nt’

Sam Kerr Named ‘Australian of the Year’ After Revelations She Spewed in a Taxi and Swore at a Cop

“Cost of Living Is Our Top Priority” Dutton Mumbles With Mouth Full of Caviar at Gina Rinehart’s Birthday

Having Majority of Royal Family on Leave Makes No Difference to Its Productive Output, Analysis Shows

UberEats Achieves Gender Pay Equity by Underpaying All Employees Equally