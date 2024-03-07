Sam Kerr Expresses Regret at Calling English Cop ‘Bastard’ Rather Than ‘C*nt’ — The Shovel

Chelsea and Matildas superstar Sam Kerr says she is ‘devastated’ by claims she called an English police officer a stupid white bastard, admitting she should have used the more appropriate Australian term ‘c*nt’.

“I’ve let myself down. I’ve let my teammates down. I’ve let Australians down,” Kerr said in a statement today.

“I’d had a few. I wasn’t in the best state. But that’s no excuse – I should’ve known better. Australians know that the correct word to use after ‘stupid’ is not ‘bastard’. I got it wrong. I’ve been living in England for too long. I’m sorry.”.

Kerr said she would take some time out to ‘re-educate’ herself on proper Australian language and reflect on her behaviour. “I’ll do better next time,” she said.