 Having Majority of Royal Family on Leave Makes No Difference to Its Productive Output, Analysis Shows — The Shovel
March 5, 2024

Having Majority of Royal Family on Leave Makes No Difference to Its Productive Output, Analysis Shows

Surprising analysis released today shows that having most of the Royal Family out of action has had absolutely no impact on its usefulness to society.

Researcher Tom Nalor said his team had tracked the Royal Family’s productive output over time and found it remained steady at ‘fuck all’.

“In most organisations, if three quarters of the workforce was off sick or on holiday, you’d see a sharp decline in productivity and value. But what we’ve observed with the Royal Family is quite different. Their level of useful output is zero right now, which is exactly what it was before,” he said.

He recommended a shift to AI to save on costs. “I’m confident ChatGPT could also do nothing, but without the need for all of the palaces”.

