New Corporate Barbie Earns 85% Of Ken’s Salary — The Shovel

February 27, 2024

New Corporate Barbie Earns 85% Of Ken’s Salary

She’s ambitious, smart, and earns almost as much as Ken did for the same role in 2002. Meet the new ‘Corporate Barbie’, released by Mattel today in what they describe as a more realistic representation of the real world.

Dressed in sharp business attire, Corporate Barbie comes complete with laptop, phone and a slightly smaller paycheque than her male workmates. “It’s a more realistic figure,” Mattel spokesperson Emily Rizzo said.

Since the first Barbie in 1959, the doll has attracted criticism for giving young girls an unrealistic idea of what the female body and paycheck should look like.

“These new dolls are more reflective of the world girls see around them,” Rizzo said.

She said Corporate Barbie was a role model for young girls. “If you study hard, work hard, and set your goals high, there’s no reason why you can’t achieve the same salary as the man reporting to you”.

First published in 2015

 

