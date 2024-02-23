Taylor Swift Spotted at Engadine Maccas After Asking for Sydney’s Most Iconic Restaurant — The Shovel

Taylor Swift was said to be ‘deeply confused’ after a recommendation for Sydney’s most famous restaurant led her to a McDonald’s in the city’s outer south-western suburbs last night.

“What the fuck is going on?” Swift told aides as she sat down, oblivious to the fact that she was just metres from where a former Australian Prime Minister shat his pants after the 1997 Superleage final.

Turning on her charm for assembled journalists, Swift said she loved generic fast-food outlets near major freeways.

“I was probably expecting Sydney’s most iconic restaurant to have a view of the Harbour. But a view of a 24-hour drive-through facility next to a carpark is just as good! I love Australia!” she lied, before realising she would need to get up and log her order on the screen if she wanted to be served.

“We don’t have this in America!” she lied again, as her cheeseburger meal was placed on a tray ready to be collected. “I’ll be telling my friends back home about this!”

_______

Headline by Anthony Bell