 Woolies CEO’s Huge $24 Mil Payout Enough to Buy Week’s Worth of Groceries at Woolworths — The Shovel
February 22, 2024

Woolies CEO’s Huge $24 Mil Payout Enough to Buy Week’s Worth of Groceries at Woolworths

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci will leave the company with a hefty $24.4 million pay-cheque, which some analysts believe could be enough to do a weekly shop at Woolies for a family of four.

“It’s an extraordinary amount of money,” finance commentator Zoe Theopolis said. “To think that he’ll be able to afford a 75 pack of dishwasher tablets, possibly even when it’s not on special, goes to show just how much this golden parachute is worth”.

Banducci’s payout includes share entitlements worth up to $8 million, enough to buy two packets of Kettle chips when they’re bundled together on a price promotion. “He’s very fortunate. It’s the kind of money that can set you up for the week,” Theopolis said.

A Woolworth’s spokesperson acknowledged the payout was a lot of money, but said it was important to put things into perspective. “Once you buy a 500g jar of Mocconna and a few punnets of raspberries, there really isn’t much left”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Woolies CEO’s Huge $24 Mil Payout Enough to Buy Week’s Worth of Groceries at Woolworths

Taylor Swift Unveils New Outfit for Sydney Shows

Dads Forced to Step Up This Week as P! NK Tour Renders All 35–55 Year-Old Women in Australia Unavailable

Woolies CEO Storms Out on Self Checkout After Realising He’s Being Filmed

NSW Residents Required to Show Negative Asbestos Test Before Entering Victoria