 Taylor Swift Unveils New Outfit for Sydney Shows — The Shovel
February 22, 2024

Taylor Swift Unveils New Outfit for Sydney Shows

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour heads to Sydney this Friday with the singer set to reveal a stunning new set of outfits for the asbestos-ridden city.

Insiders say Swift will take to the stage in a figure-hugging hazmat suit for the first part of the concert, before changing into dazzling sequined polypropylene coveralls as the show progresses. Throughout the show, Swift will also wear a series of purpose-designed full face silicone respirators, each one representing a different era of her career.

Swift’s promotors say audiences will hardly notice any difference. “There may be some slight rasping noises as Taylor comes to terms with her breathing apparatus, but we don’t think it’ll affect the show,” a spokesperson said.

Sydney Swifties say they are excited to see their hero on stage in her new costumes. “Oh my god I can’t wait to hear her do Blank Space while wearing a breathing apparatus,” one fan said.

___________

Image by Chris Murray

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Woolies CEO’s Huge $24 Mil Payout Enough to Buy Week’s Worth of Groceries at Woolworths

Taylor Swift Unveils New Outfit for Sydney Shows

Dads Forced to Step Up This Week as P! NK Tour Renders All 35–55 Year-Old Women in Australia Unavailable

Woolies CEO Storms Out on Self Checkout After Realising He’s Being Filmed

NSW Residents Required to Show Negative Asbestos Test Before Entering Victoria