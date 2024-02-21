Dads Forced to Step Up This Week as P! NK Tour Renders All 35–55 Year-Old Women in Australia Unavailable — The Shovel

Book clubs have been cancelled and yoga studios have dramatically reduced classes, as P!NK kicks off her 16-show Summer Carnival tour around the country.

Dads have been forced to up their game, with many Mums saying they will be out of action for the six-times-in-a-lifetime event.

“If you’re wondering why there aren’t any middle aged women out in restaurants or bars, or at the school pick up this week it’s because they’re watching P!NK suspended from a high wire singing break-up songs,” social demographer Sally Hurst said.

P!NK fan Jenny Taylor said she couldn’t wait to see P!NK for the eighth time since 2013. “Everyone’s talking about Taylor Swift. But you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen P!NK singing up-side-down while hanging from a swing 50 metres above Marvel Stadium. That’s true entertainment”.