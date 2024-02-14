 Why The Shovel Was Awarded a $532mil Contract to Run Manus Island Detention Centre — The Shovel
February 14, 2024

Why The Shovel Was Awarded a $532mil Contract to Run Manus Island Detention Centre

Recent News

Why The Shovel Was Awarded a $532mil Contract to Run Manus Island Detention Centre

Girl Who Paid $300 for Taylor Swift Ticket Excited to Watch Entire Concert Through Phone Screen

“Wrong of Passer-By to Walk Past Drunk Barnaby Joyce”, Say LNP Politicians Who’ve Spent Years Walking Past Drunk Barnaby Joyce

Scott Morrison Says He’s Always Supported ‘Right to Disconnect’ Laws

Barnaby Joyce Blames “Photoshop AI Automation Error” for Placing Him on Back, Pissed in Canberra Street