Girl Who Paid $300 for Taylor Swift Ticket Excited to Watch Entire Concert Through Phone Screen — The Shovel

Squealing with anticipation of Friday night’s concert, fourteen-year-old Melbourne girl Grace Mahoney said she has waited her whole life to watch Taylor Swift through a 5.8 inch iPhone screen from the back of a 100,000 seat sporting stadium.

“It’ll almost be like actually being there,” Mahoney said, noting that she could hardly sleep given all the excitement.

The year-nine student said she planned to zoom in on her phone so she could watch the phone screen of the person a few rows in front of her. “If their phone is also zoomed in, then maybe I’ll get to see the phone of someone in the front section who is videoing the large screen next to the stage. It’s going to be amazing”.

Mahoney said she would have to alternate between watching the concert through her phone and uploading photos to social media so her friends could see what they were missing out on. “My friends are so jealous they won’t get to be there to make their own low quality recording of a Taylor Swift concert that they’ll never watch later. They’ll have to settle for the professional recording of the concert that was released in cinemas”.