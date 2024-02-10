Barnaby Joyce Blames “Photoshop AI Automation Error” for Placing Him on Back, Pissed in Canberra Street — The Shovel

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says the reason he was lying on his back shitfaced ranting into his phone was because he accidentally walked into an AI filter on his way home from Parliament.

“It was a simple accident,” the former Nationals leader explained. “I was walking back to my apartment, as is common practice, and I must have inadvertently pushed a button or something, and next think you know I’ve been resized, flipped up-side-down, my midriff has been enlarged and I’ve been placed on my back. It happens.

He said his blood alcohol level was also enhanced during the process. “I think the inebriation filter was accidentally switched on. I was totally sober when I left work and then all-of-a-sudden I’m 0.15. This new technology really is quite powerful”.

Asked whether the technology was also responsible for him screaming “dead fucking cunt”, Joyce said, “No. That’s just me. I don’t have a language filter”.