Wind Turbines to Be Moved Inside, Under New Nationals Proposal — The Shovel

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has tabled a new compromise plan that he says will allow Australia to continue to generate wind energy, while removing the ugly, noisy devices from view.

The ambitious strategy will see the turbines removed from windfarms, and placed inside unused storage sheds in regional Australia. Some new sheds may also be built if enough existing space cannot be found.

Joyce said it was a sensible plan that demonstrated his party’s commitment to renewable energy, while ensuring Australians did not have to look at anything ugly. “When you look across the globe, no one else is putting wind turbines inside sheds. This is an innovative, workable solution. Australia could be leading the world in this”.

Joyce dismissed concerns that there would be no wind inside the sheds. “Well that sounds like a conspiracy theory to me. But even if that’s true, we can get coal-powered fans to blow the turbines around and create electricity”.