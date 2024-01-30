Channel 9 Apologises To Anthony Albanese For Photoshop Error — The Shovel

Channel Nine has issued an apology to the Prime Minister after accidentally increasing the size of his breasts and putting him in a red swimsuit.

A spokesperson for the network said the error was due to an “automation issue with Photoshop” and definitely not some underpaid intern fucking around for a laugh.

“Our graphics department sourced an online image of Mr Albanese to use in our story. In the process of resizing the image the software inadvertently made the Prime Minister look like a swimsuit model . It was an issue with AI, certainly not a network policy to sexualise images for clicks”.

The network has instigated a review and promised the error would not occur again this week.

____

Headline by David M Green

Image by Chris Murray