 Channel 9 Apologises To Anthony Albanese For Photoshop Error — The Shovel
January 30, 2024

Channel 9 Apologises To Anthony Albanese For Photoshop Error

Channel Nine has issued an apology to the Prime Minister after accidentally increasing the size of his breasts and putting him in a red swimsuit.

A spokesperson for the network said the error was due to an “automation issue with Photoshop” and definitely not some underpaid intern fucking around for a laugh.

“Our graphics department sourced an online image of Mr Albanese to use in our story. In the process of resizing the image the software inadvertently made the Prime Minister look like a swimsuit model . It was an issue with AI, certainly not a network policy to sexualise images for clicks”.

The network has instigated a review and promised the error would not occur again this week.

____

Headline by David M Green 

Image by Chris Murray

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Channel 9 Apologises To Anthony Albanese For Photoshop Error

Neo-Nazi Finally Agrees to Stop Rallies After Mum Threatens to Take Away Pocket Money

Tragedy as Tax Changes Force Vaucluse Couple to Scale Back on Second Aspen Holiday

‘You Can’t Get More Aussie Than This!’ Says Man Wearing Flag Made in Guangdong Province

Scott Morrison’s Most Inspirational Quotes