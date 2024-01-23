Government to Finally Address Increased Risk of Extreme Weather Events by Removing Queensland From Map — The Shovel

After years of inaction, the Federal Government has finally announced a plan to reduce the incidence of flooding and cyclones in Australia, saying it will remove Queensland from all official maps by the end of the year.

Environment Minster Tanya Plibersek said a range of options had been considered, including taking steps to reduce the effects of climate change. But in the end it was agreed that pretending the problem didn’t exist would be easier.

“This plan allows us to keep our fossil fuel projects in place, while dramatically reducing extreme weather events in this country,” Plibersek told journalists today. “Had this plan be in place last December, for example, Cyclone Jasper would never have hit the Australian mainland. That’s a pretty impressive outcome I think you’ll agree”.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was unable to comment on the proposal because his electorate no longer exists.

Headline by Chris Auld @DamnYouChrisA