Fuck, We're Doing This Again Are We? — The Shovel

“Here we fucking go again,” the world has sighed, following the realisation that dealing with the sound of this babbling, self-obsessed, orange-faced, neo-Nazi arseclown is going totally unavoidable for the foreseeable future.

“Just when we’d managed to get the image of that whiny little tax-avoiding fuckface out of our minds, here he is again, running for a Presidency, which according to him, he never lost in the first place,” a spokesperson for the world said today.

“Yet here he is, the knobhead who buried his wife in a small grave on his golf course in order to get a tax concession, telling us that he’s going to make American great again, again. It’s only a matter of time before he starts quoting ratings data from The Apprentice”.

“As if we don’t have enough to deal with right now,” another exasperated representative of the human race said. “I’ve got enough on my plate right now without having to think about this baby-man who is so bad at losing that he tried to overthrow an entire democracy to try and save face.

“Seriously, fuck this guy. The guy who’s filed for bankruptcy six times, lecturing us on economics. The guy who suggested drinking bleach to cure a virus. The guy who boasted that he was able to memorise – in order – the words ‘person’, ‘woman’, ‘man’ and ‘camera’, putting himself forward to run the world’s most powerful nation. Fuck that.

“Only good thing to look forward to? The concession speech at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in 2024″.