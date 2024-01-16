Screwdrivers Now Permitted On Boeing Flights, To Allow Passengers To Help With Maintenance — The Shovel

Travellers on Boeing 737 flights will be allowed to bring on-board screwdrivers, drills and any other tools deemed necessary to keep the doors from flying off, aviation authorities have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the International Aviation Association said that while allowing sharp implements on-board did pose some security risks, so did parts of the plane falling off mid-flight. “We think it’ll be great for passengers to be able to check for themselves that their tray table is in the upright position, the window is attached to its frame, and the seat is bolted to the floor,’ the spokesperson said.

In addition to basic tools, passengers in exit row seats will also be allowed to bring a welder with them to fix any last-minute issues with the doors. Flight attendants will have an assortment of bolts, nuts and torque spanners to hand out during the meal service.