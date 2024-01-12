 Dutton Sends Delegation to North Korea to Study Glorious Patriotic National Day Celebrations — The Shovel
January 12, 2024

Dutton Sends Delegation to North Korea to Study Glorious Patriotic National Day Celebrations

Astrelok/Shutterstock

Peter Dutton says Australia could learn a lot from other countries, such as North Korea, who celebrate their national days properly.

“Now there’s a country that knows how to do a national day right,” Dutton told radio station 2GB today.

“No whinging, no ‘let’s change the date’, no shops refusing to sell merchandise. Just the simple joy of flags, choreographed dancing and mass enforced participation”.

He said Australia was well behind North Korea when it came to national celebrations. “One of the things that’s great about the festivities in Pyongyan is that everyone is willing to join in. Now that might due to the threat of execution – which is something we could look at here in Australia – but I think it’s actually because they love their country.

“I mean, nothing says ‘I’m a true patriot’ like joining together in a carefully choreographed parade at the threat of losing your life”.

Dutton said he also liked how the Government in North Korea could determine what is sold in shops. “That’s the kind of freedom of Government involvement that we need here in Australia”.

