Princess Mary will shotgun 52 tins of Victoria Bitter from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Monday (Australia time), as part of her proclamation as Queen of Denmark.

The soon-to-be-Queen said it was important to mix in the local traditions of her home state of Tasmania, along with the centuries-old protocols of the Danish Royal Family. Fellow Tasmanian David Boon once drank 52 cans of VB on a flight to England.

“I’m told the Danish proclamation ceremony is a pretty straight-laced affair, so I reckon spicing things up with a few dozen cold tinnies will be just the ticket,” Mary explained.

The Danish Royal Family has approved Mary’s suggestion, saying they are looking forward to finding out what a ‘VB tinnie’ is. “We assume it is some sort of sacred item or jewel”.

Another Danish royal source said he assumed the the ‘Drinking of The 52 Tinnies’ is similar to the Anointment with the Coronation Oil in the British tradition. “Either way, what a lovely show of respect to her ancestors”.

The Danish royal proclamation traditionally lasts around only five minutes, meaning Mary will need to consume one can every six seconds.