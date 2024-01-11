Aussie Patriot Boycotts Woolworths and Heads to German-Owned Supermarket to Buy Chinese-Made Flags to Celebrate Britain’s Arrival in New Holland — The Shovel

True-blue Aussie patriot Trevor Simpson says he is disgusted at Woolworths’ decision to de-range Australia Day merchandise, confirming he’ll now buy his cheap imported Chinese-made plastic genuine Australian flag at a German-owned supermarket store instead.

“Frankly it’s unAustralian,” Simpson said, furiously throwing a fridge-full of Woolworth’s food in the bin in protest. “When I celebrate Australia’s sacred day it’s my goddam right to do it while holding a piece of cheap merchandise made in a soulless factory in Shenzhen, distributed via a global system of shipping networks and sold to me by the Fresh Food People”.

He said he supported Peter Dutton’s push to boycott the supermarket chain. “Australia has become a bunch of woke lefty Communists. If a Government can’t dictate what a privately-owned supermarket sells in its stores, then I don’t know what this country stands for anymore”.