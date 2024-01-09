 ‘Change the Date’: Fight Emerges Over When Australia Day Culture Wars Should Officially Start — The Shovel
January 9, 2024

‘Change the Date’: Fight Emerges Over When Australia Day Culture Wars Should Officially Start

Discussions have begun about potentially changing the date of when people start to lose their minds over Australia Day, with some groups saying Australians need more time to re-hash ridiculous debates about the importance of January 26th .

But traditionalists are outraged at a plan to change the date, saying the Australia Day culture wars have always started immediately after Christmas. 

“Everyone knows that the first unhinged think-piece arrives in The Australian on 26th December, supported by eleven outraged news segments on Sky News. I don’t see any reason to change that,” one man tweeted.

One Sydney woman said she was furious at the proposed date change. “Can’t we have any traditions in this country anymore? Getting back from Christmas lunch and launching into a tired debate about why January 26th is sacred is part of the fabric of this country. The whole foundation of Australia’s post-Christmas news cycle depends on it. Let’s not muck around with that”.

