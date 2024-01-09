 Money Guru’s Secret to Making Money Is Selling Courses About How to Make Money — The Shovel
A Gold Coast man whose secret investment strategy will allow you to earn millions of dollars and quit your day job within 6 months, has strangely opted not to make millions of dollars himself, and is instead running a gruelling schedule of $99 seminars in suburban conference centres around the country.

Money guru David Chesterman said by learning and applying his simple plan you too could invest in property and then be forced to make a living giving talks in the function room of a small hotel four times a week. “I am so certain that this strategy works that I supplement my income by aggressively selling property seminars and then trying to convince people to buy my book,” he said.

Chesterman said those who booked tickets – usually valued at $499 but for a limited time available for just $29.95 – would learn his eight-step plan for property success. “I don’t want to give too much away, but step 8 is setting up a property investment seminar series,” he said.
The next property seminar is tomorrow. Mention this article for unlimited free tickets.

