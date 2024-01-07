 Prince Andrew Says He Can’t Testify About Epstein Scandal Because He Lost His Vocal Cords During the Falklands War — The Shovel
January 7, 2024

Prince Andrew Says He Can’t Testify About Epstein Scandal Because He Lost His Vocal Cords During the Falklands War

Prince Andrew has used a series of hand-written signs to reveal that he has a rare vocal cord condition which prohibits him from being interviewed by investigators about his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The disorder ­– which was a result of the Falklands War ­– means he has been unable to comply with repeated requests to provide evidence under oath. 

Aides for the Prince say the condition first became apparent at a Pizza Express in Woking, when the Prince tried to order a garlic bread with Mozzarella, but found he couldn’t speak. “He remembers it clearly, because it is very unusual for a Prince to order garlic bread. Usually he goes for the dough balls,” a spokesperson said.  

The Prince revealed the condition at a press conference, where he used signs to answer journalists’ questions. Asked what he thought of Epstein’s conduct, Prince Andrew held up a piece of paper which read: “He conducted himself in a manner unbecoming”.

Authorities said this morning that they would be happy to conduct an interview via email, however Prince Andrew says that is not possible due to a new rare condition which means he doesn’t have any fingers.

____

A version of this article was published in 2019

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Golden Globes Gift Bag Worth $500K Actually Just a Mix of Staple Grocery Items From Woolies

‘Change the Date’: Fight Emerges Over When Australia Day Culture Wars Should Officially Start

Money Guru’s Secret to Making Money Is Selling Courses About How to Make Money

Prince Andrew Says He Can’t Testify About Epstein Scandal Because He Lost His Vocal Cords During the Falklands War

Backpack Containing David Warner’s Baggy Green Finally Found After Mum Comes Down To Have A Proper Look