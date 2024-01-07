Prince Andrew has used a series of hand-written signs to reveal that he has a rare vocal cord condition which prohibits him from being interviewed by investigators about his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The disorder ­– which was a result of the Falklands War ­– means he has been unable to comply with repeated requests to provide evidence under oath.

Aides for the Prince say the condition first became apparent at a Pizza Express in Woking, when the Prince tried to order a garlic bread with Mozzarella, but found he couldn’t speak. “He remembers it clearly, because it is very unusual for a Prince to order garlic bread. Usually he goes for the dough balls,” a spokesperson said.

The Prince revealed the condition at a press conference, where he used signs to answer journalists’ questions. Asked what he thought of Epstein’s conduct, Prince Andrew held up a piece of paper which read: “He conducted himself in a manner unbecoming”.

Authorities said this morning that they would be happy to conduct an interview via email, however Prince Andrew says that is not possible due to a new rare condition which means he doesn’t have any fingers.

____

A version of this article was published in 2019