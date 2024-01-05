 Backpack Containing David Warner’s Baggy Green Finally Found After Mum Comes Down To Have A Proper Look — The Shovel
January 5, 2024

Backpack Containing David Warner’s Baggy Green Finally Found After Mum Comes Down To Have A Proper Look

A five-day search for David Warner’s precious baggy green cap has come to an end after Mum opened a cupboard and found it in five seconds.

“It’s definitely not there? You’re absolutely sure. You’ve definitely had a proper look? Don’t make me come down there and find it right in front of your eyes,” Mum said, before coming down and finding it right in front of his eyes.

Warner had earlier claimed that the cap was definitely lost. “It’s gone. A hundred percent someone’s stolen it. I’ve looked everywhere,” Warner claimed, leading Mum to ask “Where did you last have it?”

“It was in my backpack I swear,” Warner said, before Mum said “Righto, out of the way, let’s see how long it takes me to … oh there it is, on the shelf where you left it”.

Warner was unavailable for comment.

______

Headline by Jonathan Ward

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Backpack Containing David Warner’s Baggy Green Finally Found After Mum Comes Down To Have A Proper Look

Tassie Woman’s Simple Tip for Avoiding the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Denmark to Get Australian Head of State Before Australia Gets Australian Head of State

John Howard Releases Map Showing Location of Missing Iraq War Cabinet Documents

Nuclear Power Fanatic Peter Dutton Shows Off His Nuclear-Powered Christmas Lights