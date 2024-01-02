Tassie Woman’s Simple Tip for Avoiding the Cost-of-Living Crisis — The Shovel

A former real estate agent from Tasmania says avoiding the housing and cost-of-living crunch is easy, revealing her one simple trick for avoiding financial hardship.

“A lot of people talk about cutting down on take-away coffees or buying second-hand clothes. But I’ve found that simply marrying a prince and becoming the Queen of a European nation can work just as well,” she said.

The former Sydney resident said paying rent or saving for a house deposit can be difficult, and encouraged people to inherit a palace instead. “It takes away a lot of the uncertainty of renting, and the bathrooms are generally in better condition too”.

She said her simple strategy also saved on transport costs. “When you marry into a royal family you get a personal driver, which means you don’t have to pay for rego or insurance anymore. I’ve found it to be a a great little life hack”.

Headline by Anthony Bell