 Government Arrests Santa After Suspecting He is a Whistleblower — The Shovel
December 19, 2023

Government Arrests Santa After Suspecting He is a Whistleblower

ASIO has confirmed the arrest of an ‘elderly Caucasian male’, after a search of his North Pole premises found lists containing confidential information about the behaviour of millions of children, as well as their gift requests. There are fears he may have leaked the lists to parents and media outlets.

“As yet we do not know how the information on these lists was ascertained, or how widely it has been shared. What we do know is that there has been extensive record keeping, and that those records have been stored on private premises without Government approval or oversight,” an ASIO spokesperson said.

He said there was a concern that confidential information could enter the public realm. “It’s only a matter of time before the fact that Jack from Fulham Gardens stole his sister’s Pokémon cards in early July gets out. Sorry I’ve said too much”.

Santa now faces life in prison.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Alan Jones Announces Plans to Sue for Defamation and Then Massively Fuck It Up

Government Arrests Santa After Suspecting He is a Whistleblower

QLD Police Arrest Cyclone Jasper Over “Selfish, Disruptive” Climate Protest

Cricket Australia To Allow Usman Khawaja to Wear ‘Just Do It’ Message on Shoes Instead

Government Accidentally Signs UN Ceasefire Motion After Mistaking It for New Coal Mine Application