Alan Jones Announces Plans to Sue for Defamation and Then Massively Fuck It Up — The Shovel

Broadcaster Alan Jones has come out fighting against Nine Newspapers, saying he has instructed his lawyers to commence ludicrously expensive defamation proceedings which will spectacularly blow up in his face late next year.

Jones has engaged the same specialist law firm used by Ben Roberts-Smith and Bruce Lehrmann, known for its unique ability to cater to the needs of overconfident litigious Australian men.

“These claims against me are libellous and unfounded and I look forward to further tarnishing my name in a lengthy, expensive court case that will uncover previously unknown facts about my past behaviour in excruciating detail,” Jones said in a statement.

The former 2GB broadcaster said media outlets were now on notice. “Let me be very clear. If you publish these salacious things about me, then I will launch an incredibly high-profile court case that will call witnesses, uncover new evidence, forensically examine my life and give you daily fodder for your mastheads for at least the next eighteen months”.