 QLD Police Arrest Cyclone Jasper Over “Selfish, Disruptive” Climate Protest — The Shovel
December 15, 2023

Cyclone Jasper has been detained and charged with causing a public nuisance after police claimed it ignored warnings about disrupting traffic and public movement.

The cyclone allegedly disrupted areas in the far north of the state, as part of an apparent protest about climate change.

“It really is just selfish behaviour. It’s clogged the streets and stopped the flow of traffic. People were very inconvenienced,” a spokesperson for Queensland Police said.

He said after several warnings the cyclone was detained. “We told the cyclone to move on, it didn’t, and so we were left with no choice but to arrest it”.

The defiant cyclone said it may organise further protests under a different pseudonym at a later date.

