Government Accidentally Signs UN Ceasefire Motion After Mistaking It for New Coal Mine Application — The Shovel

In an embarrassing blunder, the Australian Government has called for a pause in fighting in Gaza, and not the expansion of fossil fuel development in regional Queensland.

“It’s an easy mistake to make,” Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said. “So many of these things come across my desk. You take a quick look, put your signature at the bottom, and before you know it you’ve agreed to UN resolution 377”.

A Government spokesperson said there would be a full review into what went wrong.

Headline by Niall Ginsbourg @niall_bigscreen