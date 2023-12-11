“How much does the annual rent on Alan Jones’s Circular Quay apartment cost?” By Kerry Stokes — The Shovel

From: Kerry Stokes

Subject: How much does the annual rent on Alan Jones’s Circular Quay apartment cost?

To: Channel 7 Finance Department

CC: HR Department; 7News Spotlight Team, SAS Australia Team

__________________________________________________

Hi team,

Now that Alan Jones has been accused of sexual assault, it’s probably worth running some initial numbers on how much it’ll cost us to pay the rent for a year on his penthouse apartment in Circular Quay. Just follow the usual process (you can use ‘Bruce Lehrmann_Rental_Payment_Agreement.doc as a template).

Once that’s done can the Spotlight team please set up an interview for next Sunday so Alan can finally have a platform to express his thoughts? It’s shocking how silenced the man has been. Terry, if you can pre-fill out the Walkley Award application that would be appreciated.

Might also be worth putting together some thoughts on how Alan could fit into the next season of SAS Australia. Ratings for the Craig McLachlan series seemed to go well.

At this stage Alan hasn’t been accused of any war crimes, so I don’t think we’ll need to offer him a senior management position. But if things change, I’ll get HR (CC’d) to get the ball rolling on this. Feel free to use Ben Roberts-Smith_Employment_Agreement.doc (attached) as a template.

Let’s see if we can get this all tied up by the end of the week. Touch base tomorrow.

Kerry