Christmas Uniforms Not Humiliating Enough, Retail Workers Say — The Shovel

As retail assistants around the country look forward to another festive season, many say their employers are not giving them enough opportunities to look like a total dick.

Lillian White, who will this year work her fourth Christmas season at the local supermarket, said wearing furry reindeer ears and a shiny nose last year looked great, but believes her boss missed an opportunity to push the festive theme further.

“It’s a self esteem thing. When I’m wearing a Santa hat or I’m dressed as an elf, I feel confident and in control. So I’d certainly support going further”.

Ms White says her co-workers have been throwing around a few ideas. “Singing Christmas carols while we scan grocery items is one idea that’s come up. But I really think shoppers want more Christmas spirit than that. My vision is for a full-scale re-enactment of the nativity with every purchase”.

Jean Forchester, a regular grocery shopper, agreed more could be done in retail outlets. “When checkout operators come to work without a novelty hat, or just wearing a token piece of tinsel, it feels forced. Sometimes I wonder if the shops even know it’s Christmas”.