Landlord Announces Inspection — The Shovel

Australians were madly rushing to clear up empty beer bottles and stray bongs this morning after the landlord announced he would be doing an inspection soon.

“There’s shit everywhere, the curtain rail is still broken, and Johno hasn’t taken the bins out for weeks,” a frantic Australian spokesperson said.

There was also concern over a friend of a friend who is staying in Australia but isn’t on the rental agreement. “We’ve kicked out everyone else who’s arrived on our doorstep looking for a place to live, but some guy’s obviously fallen through the cracks,” the spokesperson said.

The landlord announced He has indicated he will be paying particular attention to certain parts of the property, leading to increased anxiety amongst tenants. “Jesus! He’s going inspect Sydney, which is a mess. I’m pretty sure there’s a pile of pornos in Canberra. We’re fucked,” the spokesperson said.