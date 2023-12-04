 Coles & Woolies $2 Billion Profit Almost Enough to Pay for Weekly Grocery Shop, Analysis Shows — The Shovel
December 4, 2023

Coles & Woolies $2 Billion Profit Almost Enough to Pay for Weekly Grocery Shop, Analysis Shows

Australia’s two supermarket giants made so much profit last financial year that they would almost have enough money to buy groceries for a family of four in one of their stores, an inquiry has heard.

“It’s an obscene amount of money,” economist Harry McManus said. “To think that they could fill up a trolly in their local Coles or Woolies, and then pay for it outright in one go, just goes to show how much money these companies are making”.

He said a $2 billion shop-up wouldn’t include luxuries, but it could still buy a substantial number of goods. “Obviously they wouldn’t be buying washing powder or coffee in that particular shop-up. But they’d be able to get most of the things a family would need for a week. It’s quite ridiculous”.

 

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Coles & Woolies $2 Billion Profit Almost Enough to Pay for Weekly Grocery Shop, Analysis Shows

Ballarat Neo-Nazi Rally Finishes Up Early, as Participants Required by Mum to Be Home by 6pm

Climate Protesters to Dress Up as Neo-Nazis, in New Strategy to Avoid Being Hassled by Police

Bruce Lehrmann Suddenly Remembers He Initiated This Fucking Trial

Labor Narrowly Avoids Developing Policy