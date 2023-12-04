Ballarat Neo-Nazi Rally Finishes Up Early, as Participants Required by Mum to Be Home by 6pm — The Shovel

A procession through Ballarat by balaclava-clad little man-boys wound up just before 6pm last night, because Mum said she’d have dinner on the table by then.

Shouting “Australia for the white man!”, “Heil victory” and “Don’t forget that Mum said she’ll confiscate our PlayStation if we stay out past curfew!” the group marched through the streets of the Victorian town in front of bemused onlookers.

The group dispersed after one of the protesters said ‘Shit! It’s five to six. Mum’s gonna kill us!”

One protester, who had saved up his pocket money to buy a new balaclava, said he wanted Australia to return to its glory days, and also that he wanted to have a play date on the weekend.