In a rare piece of good news in an otherwise disastrous day for the defamation litigant, Bruce Lehrmann has secured rights to a large coal mine, unearthed deep beneath the witness stand at the Federal Court in Sydney.

Lehrmann – who is suing Channel 10 for defamation – broke ground earlier this week when he told the court he had not bought Brittany Higgins any drinks on the night in question, and then proceeded to watch on as the court showed CCTV footage of him buying her several, even encouraging her to scull one.

The hole became bigger when he admitted he had lied to security personnel in order to gain access to Parliament House. And bigger still when he admitted he lied during an interview with Channel 7’s Spotlight program. He finally hit coal when he admitted lying again, this time in a letter he sent to the Minister Linda Reynolds.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said it was only fair that Lehrmann receive the licence, given the amount of work he had put into unearthing it. Lehrmann is now hoping the Government funding and tax breaks he receives for owning a fossil fuel mine will help offset his legal fees.