Retired Couple Downsize to 6-Bedroom House — The Shovel

Saying they didn’t need much space now that it was just the two of them, retired couple John and Jan Pictern have downsized to a 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom house on a 1,800 square metre block.

“It’ll be a squeeze, but we’ll get used to it,” Jan said, noting that she would have to give up her second sewing room to accommodate the change.

“As you get older you realise that there are things you can do without, like the fifth spare bedroom or the formal sitting room. Actually, that’s a bad example, you obviously can’t do without the formal sitting room. But you know what I mean”.

John also said he would need some time to adjust. “It’s been a bit like living in dorm accommodation – we’re right on top of each other! I know what it must be like to live in an apartment now – it can be hard to find your own space. But we’re getting used to it”.

He pointed out that they always had their 8-bedroom holiday house on the coast for when things got too squeezy.