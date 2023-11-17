Calls for Ankle Bracelets, Curfews for Politicians Released Into the Community — The Shovel

There are growing calls for tougher conditions to be imposed on Australian politicians when they leave Canberra, to protect vulnerable members of society from being assaulted by their bullshit.

Community groups say they want to see the implementation of curfews and electronic monitoring devices on all politicians, with mandatory sentences for those who breach reasonable standards of behaviour.

“When they’re locked up within the confines of Canberra, the threat is minimal. But once politicians are let out into Australian communities, it can be very distressing for people,” a community spokesperson said.

“You could be a tradie going about your work, and all of a sudden there’s a politician with a hard hat and a fake hammer taking over your worksite. Or you’re a teacher at a primary school and suddenly there’s a minister wanting to form a circle and read picture book. We want to be able to put a stop to these things before they happen”.

Experts say the tougher measures could also help keep track of former politicians when they leave Canberra.

“Time and time again a politician leaves Canberra, we lose track of them, and then a month later they pop up as a lobbyist for a coal mining company or on an international speaking circuit for a conspiracy group. If they wore ankle bracelets we could put a stop to this”.