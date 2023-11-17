Anthony Albanese Announces Australia Visit for Early 2024 — The Shovel

The Australian Prime Minister will travel to Australia in the first half of next year, it has been confirmed. It will be the first visit by an Australian leader to Australia since late 2022.

A spokesperson for Mr Albanese said the PM always enjoyed travelling to Australia. “Mr Albanese has a real affinity with Australia – he grew up there, he spent some time working there, he knows a lot people there. It really is his home away from home,” the spokesperson said.

Local officials in Australia said the trip would be a chance to hold high level talks with the Australian Prime Minister on issues of national importance. “We’re hoping to grab some time with him to discuss housing policy, cost of living, climate change, workplace relations. We’re aware his time is tight, but it’ll be great to get his input on these issues and hopefully work towards some agreements”.

Headline by Niall Ginsbourg