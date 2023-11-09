Trump Loses Interest in Israel/Palestine Dispute After Learning West Bank Not a Financial Institution — The Shovel

Donald Trump says he will focus his attention elsewhere after discovering that the Palestinian Territories does not include a financial organisation targeted at Western markets.

“It sounded very appealing to me. I’ve been hearing a lot about some sort of ‘Gaza’ which is not a business I’m familiar with. But then also occasionally the term ‘West Bank’, which is something I do understand. I love Middle Eastern banks. They love me. A lot of good people work in those banks.

“And I just assumed all this stuff on the news was some sort of hostile takeover bid. Some sort of consolidation of the finance sector perhaps. I was thinking maybe I could get involved, do some sort of a deal. But it turns out it’s only people’s lives that are at stake, so I’ll pass,” he said in a video post today.

Asked where he stood on the Israel/Palestine conflict, Trump said he was perhaps the greatest President America has ever had.