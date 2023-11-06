Scott Morrison Inspires Israeli Troops With Story of How He Courageously Hid From MeToo Protesters — The Shovel

Saying he knew a thing or two about facing enemy fire, former PM Scott Morrison has arrived in Israel to tell soldiers about that time he hid in Parliament House while a few thousand #MeToo protesters held up banners and chanted.

In a stirring speech designed to motivate IDF troops, Morrison said he knew exactly what they were going through. “I look at the images of the gunfire, the grenades, the rockets raining down from Gaza as the Hamas fighters advance, and I’m reminded of how a crowd of women marched towards Parliament House armed with mean slogans and a request to meet with me. It’s very, very similar,” he said.

He had words of wisdom for the soldiers fighting Hamas. “My advice? Just ignore them. That’s what I did”.

Morrison also told the Israeli troops of the time he single-handedly put out bushfires in Australia to save his people. “Use that as inspiration as you defend the people of Israel,” he said.

Morrison is in Israel as part of his normal business representing the electorate of Cook.