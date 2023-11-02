 Thousands of Children Still Alive in Gaza, Netanyahu Warns — The Shovel
November 2, 2023

Thousands of Children Still Alive in Gaza, Netanyahu Warns

Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

The Netanyahu Israeli Government has warned that thousands, potentially even millions of minors are still at large in Gaza, despite sustained bombing over the past few weeks.

More than three thousand children have been killed in Gaza in response to a barbaric Hamas terror attack on October 7. But some believe the response has not gone far enough, with fears that the children threat had not yet been eliminated.

“We can’t rule out that there are other children hiding in apartment buildings and refugee camps,” an Israeli Defence spokesperson said.

 

