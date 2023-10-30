 US Says It Needs Time to Mourn Latest Massacre Before It Can Start Discussing How to Do Nothing About Gun Control — The Shovel
October 30, 2023

US Says It Needs Time to Mourn Latest Massacre Before It Can Start Discussing How to Do Nothing About Gun Control

With only days having passed since the latest mass shooting, Americans say it’s too soon to start talking about all the possible ways they can avoid doing anything about the problem.

“It’s inappropriate; people have died,” local Republican Tom Warren said. “There will be plenty of time to discuss the multitude of ways we can avoid facing up to this issue in due course. But right now our thoughts and prayers are with those affected”.

Others agreed that now is not the time to be putting forward elaborate excuses for America’s rate of gun deaths, or presenting convoluted arguments about how guns actually increase safety. “There will be plenty of time for that later,” local woman Barbara Martin said. “But for goodness sake, let’s at least let the families grieve for a minute, and then we can begin to discuss all the different ways gun control wasn’t responsible for their loved ones’ deaths”.

